Extinction Rebellion protests against airport expansion plans

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 June 2019

Extinction Rebellion protest over Bristol Airport expansion on Weston Seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Environmental campaigners held a demonstration on Weston's Grand Pier to object to Bristol Airport's expansion plans.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) groups from across North Somerset teamed up to raise awareness of the proposal which they say will have a damaging effect on the environment.

The airport's expansion plans include a bigger terminal, more car parking and better links to the motorways.

It also wants to provide links to more destinations and hopes to cater for 20 million passengers a year by the mid-2040s.

XR spokesman Dawn McGhee said: "North Somerset Council has declared a climate emergency.

"North Somerset now has to act as if it believes it and come to grips with the fact there should be no airport expansions anywhere.

"Instead, it should be concentrating on making our current airport and the surrounding infrastructure sustainable."

