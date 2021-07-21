Gallery
PICTURES: Protestors take to the streets against Bristol Airport
- Credit: Simon Holliday
Activists took to the streets of Weston earlier this week on the first day of the legal inquiry into the appeal launched by Bristol Airport.
On Tuesday morning, Bristol artist Luke Jerram’s famous artwork Gaia greeted councillors and inspectors as they entered the first morning of the hearing.
Onlookers had a chance to see this stunning replica of the Earth which has toured around the world and will now be displayed outside Weston Town Hall to signify the importance of the decision that will be made.
A flight to mass extinction massed die-in of species at risk of extinction also took place outside the Town Hall at 9.30am.
Today (Wednesday) a life-sized aeroplane and runway will appear on the beach by the Grand Pier.
A moving parade of penitents around town will later 'call attention to the sins of the airport'.
Tomorrow (Thursday) as the summer holidays begin, a noisy march through town will wake up the inspectors as they leave the Town Hall on the third day of the inquiry from 2-4pm
All actions will be Covid-safe, with participants wearing appropriate PPE and adhering to social distancing guidelines.
The safety of everyone involved is of primary concern and there will be a designated Covid safety rep for each action to ensure that social distancing is adhered to.
The hearing is due to last 10 weeks and can be watched online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q06DxPR_7B8