‘Save our future’ – calls for council to declare ‘climate emergency’ and go carbon neutral by 2030

PUBLISHED: 18:16 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:16 14 February 2019

The Extinction Rebellion group outside Weston Town Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Political parties have joined together to call on North Somerset Council to declare a ‘climate emergency’.

The recently formed Extinction Rebellion Weston group will put a motion to the full council meeting on Tuesday.

The North Somerset Green, Liberal Democrat, Labour and Independent councillors have called for the local authority to declare a ‘climate emergency’ and pledge to make North Somerset carbon neutral by 2030.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) Weston is calling for people to gather outside the Town Hall, in Walliscote Grove Road, at 5.30pm on Tuesday.

The protest will see the group holding banners and flags to attract attention to the key issue.

An XR spokesman added: “We are also calling on people to write to their councillors – whatever their party – and ask them to support the motion, it will increase the chances of the motion being successful.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Mike Bell will propose the cross-party motion, alongside Green councillor Tom Leimdorfer.

Cllr Bell said: “North Somerset Council has already made some progress, having reduced CO2 emissions by 28.5 per cent between 2005-2015 and having set a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions further by 2035.

“But unfortunately, current plans and actions are not enough.

“As a coastal area, North Somerset will literally be on the front line of the impacts of climate change.

“We need to show we are taking seriously the effects of what we do and are ready to put things right.

“Only by showing leadership, both to our own community and the wider world beyond, can we hope to halt climate change and save our future.”

Other local authorities across Britain have already declared the emergency and have set ambitious targets to become carbon neutral.

The XR group was launched at a meeting last month where the impacts of climate change were highlighted.

A spokesman said at the time: “XR aims to bring the reality and seriousness of the threat of climate change to the attention of the media and Government with demands to stop polluting the planet.

“The evidence is clear, we are in a mass extinction event and humanity is at risk.”

'Save our future' – calls for council to declare 'climate emergency' and go carbon neutral by 2030

