Advanced search

Council given extra £1.1milllion in Covid funds

PUBLISHED: 07:49 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:49 10 November 2020

The council is facing a £3million shortfall this year, which is expected to increase due to the lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

The council is facing a £3million shortfall this year, which is expected to increase due to the lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

Andrey Popov

An extra £1.17million has been given to North Somerset Council to enable it to continue funding vital services during the pandemic.

North Somerset Council has received £22.91million from the Government since the start of the pandemic.

The Covid funding is not ring-fenced, so local authorities can determine how to spend the cash to protect public health, vulnerable people and vital services.

Weston MP John Penrose stressed the funds have been crucial.

He said: “The council’s costs have risen due to coronavirus, and their income on everything from local taxes to parking charges has dropped at the same time, so this latest cash is essential for North Somerset to get through what we know is going to be a difficult winter.”

North Somerset Council was expecting the cost of the pandemic to reach £25.71million by March – leaving a shortfall of £3million after Government funding.

However, these figures did not take into account the second lockdown or allow for any further restrictions which may come in.

Due to further lost income and an increase in business support and PPE costs, the authority says it will need further funding to avoid making cuts.

Cllr Mike Bell, the authority’s deputy leader said: “In that context, we need further funding support to avoid having to make cuts in the year.

“It also doesn’t help address a £6-7million shortfall in our budget for 2021/2022, which will also be very challenging without further help.

“We are grateful for the continued support from the Government to help meet the exceptional costs of the Covid-19 pandemic, but I have two big concerns.

“The first is the cost of adult and children’s social care. Demand and costs for these services are continuing to rise and funding has not grown to match.

“The second is how to help our economy and community to recover after the pandemic.

“Our budgets are under pressure and we do not have significant reserves, so we are having to try and build for recovery with our hands tied between our backs.

“We need the Government to deliver sustainable funding for care and to help kickstart recovery when the time comes.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Weston charity appeals for youth mentors

ROC WSM leaders Dave and Penny Hynds.

Weston MP welcomes scheme to tackle child poverty during school holidays after Government U-turn

John Penrose has welcomed the Government's new support package to help disadvantaged families, following a campaign by Marcus Rashford.

Shop Local: Toy shop launches Christmas toy drive after lockdown support

John with some of this year's most-wanted Christmas toys.

Gang jailed after violent attacks in Weston

Bristol Crown Court

WATCH: Weston’s Remembrance Sunday service

The Remembrance Sunday parade in 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Weston charity appeals for youth mentors

ROC WSM leaders Dave and Penny Hynds.

Weston MP welcomes scheme to tackle child poverty during school holidays after Government U-turn

John Penrose has welcomed the Government's new support package to help disadvantaged families, following a campaign by Marcus Rashford.

Shop Local: Toy shop launches Christmas toy drive after lockdown support

John with some of this year's most-wanted Christmas toys.

Gang jailed after violent attacks in Weston

Bristol Crown Court

WATCH: Weston’s Remembrance Sunday service

The Remembrance Sunday parade in 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Council given extra £1.1milllion in Covid funds

The council is facing a £3million shortfall this year, which is expected to increase due to the lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

Weston MP welcomes scheme to tackle child poverty during school holidays after Government U-turn

John Penrose has welcomed the Government's new support package to help disadvantaged families, following a campaign by Marcus Rashford.

Weston charity appeals for youth mentors

ROC WSM leaders Dave and Penny Hynds.

WATCH: Weston’s Remembrance Sunday service

The Remembrance Sunday parade in 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Villages put on Remembrance Day display

Winscombe and Sandford will commemorate Armistice Day by displaying flags until December.