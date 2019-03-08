Advanced search

Extras agency holding open casting call for film and TV projects

PUBLISHED: 13:00 15 April 2019

An extras angency which has worked on the Star Wars series is holding a casting call this week.

A casting agency are on the look out for people to play extras in film and television productions throughout Somerset.

London-based Uni-versal Extras, which has provided talent for series including Fantastic Beasts, and Star Wars, as well as Mary Poppin Returns, are holding an open casting call in Bristol on Wednesday.

The event will be held at The Island, in Bridwell Street, from 10am-4pm.

The casting is free to attend and any roles obtained are paid work – the only requirement is that any person attending must be over 16½ years of age with the right to work in the UK.

Wayne Berko, managing director of Uni-versal Extras, said: “Somerset is currently attracting some major players in the film industry.

“We are looking for people to come and register to work as a supporting artist with us for a number of thrilling projects in the region.

“We look forward to meeting everyone.”

