Fake News: 'must watch' show held at Theatre Royal Bath

Published: 4:31 PM June 7, 2021

Osman Baig will bring his Fake News show to Bath on June 9. - Credit: Tristram Kenton

Actor and playwright, Osman Bai will be taking his esteemed Edinburgh Fringe show, Fake News, to Bath for a four-night stint.

Audiences will be able to watch the show at the Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio.

Mr Bai's show leans on his previous experience as a journalist and television producer as he depicts the tale of a young journalist finding his feet in the profession.

Osman Baig in Fake News. - Credit: Tristram Kenton

He said: “We are living in an unprecedented era in which scrutiny and discourse around the media are at equally unprecedented levels.

"I wrote this play because I needed to show the world that legitimate journalism truly matters - and that those who create it do so not for power or profit, but because they have a fundamental belief that no person should be denied a voice."

Tickets for the shows at 8pm from Wednesday to Saturdays are priced at £18.50 and can be purchased at the Theatre Royal Bath Box Office on 01225 448844 and online at www.theatreroyal.org.uk