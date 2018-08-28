Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Treasure hunt and crafts at messy church fun day

PUBLISHED: 06:57 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:35 07 February 2019

Playing the treasure map game at Milton Methodist Church. Picture: Jeremy Long

Playing the treasure map game at Milton Methodist Church. Picture: Jeremy Long

(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Children searched for chocolate coins, made money boxes and designed treasure chests at a messy church event in Milton.

Robyn, aged five, and Maria, aged six, making pearl oyster biscuits at Milton Methodist Church's messy church. Picture: Jeremy LongRobyn, aged five, and Maria, aged six, making pearl oyster biscuits at Milton Methodist Church's messy church. Picture: Jeremy Long

Milton Methodist Church hosted the family fun day and put on an array of crafts, games and challenges for children to enjoy.

The theme for the event was hidden treasure and youngsters enjoyed finding chocolate coins, covering money boxes with jewels and creating treasure chests to store their wares in.

Games included a ping pong pearl challenge and a treasure map quest.

Those with a sweet tooth were also able to decorate biscuits.

Crafts at Milton. Picture: Jeremy LongCrafts at Milton. Picture: Jeremy Long

Familes watched a Bible drama, sang songs and sat down for a party tea.

The church, in Milton Hill, runs messy church events on the first Saturday of each month.

All events are themed and kind volunteers put on games plus art and craft activities for children and their families.

Holly, aged eight, looking for buried treasure at Milton Methodist Church. Picture: Jeremy LongHolly, aged eight, looking for buried treasure at Milton Methodist Church. Picture: Jeremy Long

Holly, aged eight, looking for buried treasure at Milton Methodist Church. Picture: Jeremy LongHolly, aged eight, looking for buried treasure at Milton Methodist Church. Picture: Jeremy Long

Most Read

M&S announces planned closure date for Weston-super-Mare store

M&S is set to close in Weston High Street. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Death of ‘wonderful’ father and RNLI crewman a ‘tragedy’

Paul Giles. Picture: Weston RNLI

Failure to pick up dog mess sees court order owner pays £4,000 in fines and costs

Weston's Beach Lawns near Royal Sands. Picture: Google

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Lane on A370 in Weston-super-Mare closed

A three-vehicle car crash was reported this afternoon on the A370 in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

M&S announces planned closure date for Weston-super-Mare store

M&S is set to close in Weston High Street. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Death of ‘wonderful’ father and RNLI crewman a ‘tragedy’

Paul Giles. Picture: Weston RNLI

Failure to pick up dog mess sees court order owner pays £4,000 in fines and costs

Weston's Beach Lawns near Royal Sands. Picture: Google

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Lane on A370 in Weston-super-Mare closed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Uncertain future for Weston’s SeaQuarium

All 11 staff at the attraction are going through a redundancy consultation.

North Somerset see off Weston rivals in tough county cup semi-final clash

Scott Mills scores North Somerset's second goal against Weston

M&S announces planned closure date for Weston-super-Mare store

M&S is set to close in Weston High Street. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Yatton Junior FC get backing from local businesses

Yatton J.F.C Under 9's modelling their new kit sponsored by Phoenix Accounts Limited

Yellow weather warning for Weston due to strong winds

Winds of up to 70mph are expected in coastal areas.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists