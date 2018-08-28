Treasure hunt and crafts at messy church fun day
PUBLISHED: 06:57 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:35 07 February 2019
Children searched for chocolate coins, made money boxes and designed treasure chests at a messy church event in Milton.
Milton Methodist Church hosted the family fun day and put on an array of crafts, games and challenges for children to enjoy.
The theme for the event was hidden treasure and youngsters enjoyed finding chocolate coins, covering money boxes with jewels and creating treasure chests to store their wares in.
Games included a ping pong pearl challenge and a treasure map quest.
Those with a sweet tooth were also able to decorate biscuits.
Familes watched a Bible drama, sang songs and sat down for a party tea.
The church, in Milton Hill, runs messy church events on the first Saturday of each month.
All events are themed and kind volunteers put on games plus art and craft activities for children and their families.