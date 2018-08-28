Treasure hunt and crafts at messy church fun day

Playing the treasure map game at Milton Methodist Church. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Children searched for chocolate coins, made money boxes and designed treasure chests at a messy church event in Milton.

Robyn, aged five, and Maria, aged six, making pearl oyster biscuits at Milton Methodist Church's messy church. Picture: Jeremy Long Robyn, aged five, and Maria, aged six, making pearl oyster biscuits at Milton Methodist Church's messy church. Picture: Jeremy Long

Milton Methodist Church hosted the family fun day and put on an array of crafts, games and challenges for children to enjoy.

The theme for the event was hidden treasure and youngsters enjoyed finding chocolate coins, covering money boxes with jewels and creating treasure chests to store their wares in.

Games included a ping pong pearl challenge and a treasure map quest.

Those with a sweet tooth were also able to decorate biscuits.

Crafts at Milton. Picture: Jeremy Long Crafts at Milton. Picture: Jeremy Long

Familes watched a Bible drama, sang songs and sat down for a party tea.

The church, in Milton Hill, runs messy church events on the first Saturday of each month.

All events are themed and kind volunteers put on games plus art and craft activities for children and their families.

Holly, aged eight, looking for buried treasure at Milton Methodist Church. Picture: Jeremy Long Holly, aged eight, looking for buried treasure at Milton Methodist Church. Picture: Jeremy Long