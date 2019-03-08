Fire-lighting, yoga and crafts at Play Wild

An open day hosted by Play Wild CIC on the southern most end of the Beach Lawns, including face painting, tree climbing, fire starting and wild arts and crafts. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Families flocked to an outdoor forest school which set up camp on Weston’s seafront.

Children learnt how to light fires, make boats, use tools and create stick men and mobiles from natural materials.

The event was organised by Play Wild CIC – an outdoor education and forest school – which took over the Beach Lawns on Saturday.

Families climbed trees, had their faces painted and enjoyed some wild arts and crafts before dancing to some music.

Those with a sweet tooth were able to toast a marshmallow over an open fire and visitors also enjoyed an Easter egg hunt.

Action Pussycat provided the music, while Helen Cornish ran family yoga sessions.

Play Wild run a variety of outdoor education and forest school sessions for nursery and primary aged children.

Play Wild will be on the Beach Lawns every Saturday until May 18 from 11am-3pm.

