Science fun at messy church event

Families enjoying science-themed activities at Milton Baptist Church. (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Young scientists enjoyed testing materials and conducting experiments at a messy church event in Weston-super-Mare.

Milton Baptist Church, in Baytree Road, held a science-themed fun day to enable children to learn about different substances and how they react with each other.

Children used baking soda to cause a fizzy reaction, tested flames and made a tornado in a bottle.

Nature lovers were also able to make their own bug hotels to attract creatures into their gardens.

Parents and grandparents were invited to take part in the activities with their children.

Volunteers manned the different stalls to help pupils to conduct the experiments.

The messy church session finished with a story, songs and a family tea.

Milton Baptist Church runs regular messy church events to enable families to enjoy arts and crafts together.

To find out more, visit www.milton-baptist.org.uk

