Weston family hold month-long Christmas display for charity
- Credit: Shannon Fowell
A family from Weston is to host a month-long Christmas light display for charity.
Prestige Building Specialists is decorating the family house to fundraise for the Every Child Needs Christmas charity.
Weston mayor, Cllr James Clayton turned-up with Father Christmas to watch the switch-on event November 26.
The Firth house display is 'winter wonderland' themed.
The lights will be available to view between 4.30pm and 10pm until New Year's Day in The Glen, Worlebury. A collection bucket will also be outside for cash donations.
Every Child Needs Christmas is a local charity which has one aim; to make the joy of Christmas accessible to all children by helping good causes like foodbanks, schools, youth clubs and other charities that help kids.
Lee and Chelsee Firth have also set-up a Facebook funding page, which can be accessed here.
Show us your Christmas lights. Email the Mercury at newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk.
