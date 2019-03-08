Animal antics at the seafront

Two trainee dairy maids at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Creatures and crafts attracted big crowds to Weston's seafront over the weekend, as the annual dairy festival returned.

Visitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Visitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Beach Lawns were buzzing with activity from Thursday to Sunday, as families enjoyed the chance to get up close and personal with a wide range of animals.

Youngsters relished browsing the array of pens, with cows, chicken, sheep, rabbits and more on display.

Sheep shearing display at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Sheep shearing display at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Farmers were also on hand to give demonstrations on sheep sheering and milking.

In addition to celebrating the North Somerset's farming heritage, the festival also featured a wide range of stalls in a marquee - as traders showcased their crafty creations.

Pearce family enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pearce family enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A street food market was just a short walk away, too, as guests enjoyed a bite to eat.

Sheep shearing display at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Sheep shearing display at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sheep shearing display at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Sheep shearing display at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

4-year-old Takodah with Holstein calf Whitetime at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON 4-year-old Takodah with Holstein calf Whitetime at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Melanie Bird from Art in Mind with youngsters at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Melanie Bird from Art in Mind with youngsters at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Artist Ruth Baker at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Artist Ruth Baker at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Charlotte Brockwell from Cadbury Alpaca at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Charlotte Brockwell from Cadbury Alpaca at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON