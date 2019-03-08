Animal antics at the seafront
PUBLISHED: 16:59 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 05 August 2019
Archant
Creatures and crafts attracted big crowds to Weston's seafront over the weekend, as the annual dairy festival returned.
Visitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
The Beach Lawns were buzzing with activity from Thursday to Sunday, as families enjoyed the chance to get up close and personal with a wide range of animals.
Youngsters relished browsing the array of pens, with cows, chicken, sheep, rabbits and more on display.
Sheep shearing display at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Farmers were also on hand to give demonstrations on sheep sheering and milking.
In addition to celebrating the North Somerset's farming heritage, the festival also featured a wide range of stalls in a marquee - as traders showcased their crafty creations.
Pearce family enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
A street food market was just a short walk away, too, as guests enjoyed a bite to eat.
Visitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Visitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Visitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Visitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Visitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Sheep shearing display at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Sheep shearing display at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Visitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
4-year-old Takodah with Holstein calf Whitetime at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Visitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Visitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Melanie Bird from Art in Mind with youngsters at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Artist Ruth Baker at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Charlotte Brockwell from Cadbury Alpaca at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Debbie Gibson from Quilting in the Meadows at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON