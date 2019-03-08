Advanced search

Animal antics at the seafront

PUBLISHED: 16:59 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 05 August 2019

Two trainee dairy maids at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Two trainee dairy maids at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Creatures and crafts attracted big crowds to Weston's seafront over the weekend, as the annual dairy festival returned.

Visitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTONVisitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Beach Lawns were buzzing with activity from Thursday to Sunday, as families enjoyed the chance to get up close and personal with a wide range of animals.

Youngsters relished browsing the array of pens, with cows, chicken, sheep, rabbits and more on display.

Sheep shearing display at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTONSheep shearing display at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Farmers were also on hand to give demonstrations on sheep sheering and milking.

In addition to celebrating the North Somerset's farming heritage, the festival also featured a wide range of stalls in a marquee - as traders showcased their crafty creations.

Pearce family enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPearce family enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A street food market was just a short walk away, too, as guests enjoyed a bite to eat.

Visitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTONVisitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Visitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTONVisitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Visitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTONVisitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Visitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTONVisitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Visitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTONVisitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sheep shearing display at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTONSheep shearing display at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sheep shearing display at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTONSheep shearing display at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Visitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTONVisitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

4-year-old Takodah with Holstein calf Whitetime at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON4-year-old Takodah with Holstein calf Whitetime at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Visitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTONVisitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Visitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTONVisitors enjoying Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Melanie Bird from Art in Mind with youngsters at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMelanie Bird from Art in Mind with youngsters at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Artist Ruth Baker at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTONArtist Ruth Baker at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Charlotte Brockwell from Cadbury Alpaca at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCharlotte Brockwell from Cadbury Alpaca at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Debbie Gibson from Quilting in the Meadows at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTONDebbie Gibson from Quilting in the Meadows at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

Readers react to council leader’s ‘blond buffoon’ criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson and Cllr Don Davies.

‘No quick fix’ for Dolphin Square as two businesses shut down increasing vacant units to five

Dolphin Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Primary school teacher wins award

Diane Martin won the Pearson Primary Teacher of the Year award for the South West. Picture: Shane Dean

Catastrophe star Rob Delaney warming up for Amazon special with intimate South West show

Rob Delaney heads to Bristol's Tobacco Theatre next month. Picture: Avalon UK

