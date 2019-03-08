Family fun day for Rosie-May

Rosie May Edwards' parents are looking to riase £80,000 to fund her operation in America. Archant

A family fun day with a bushtucker trial will take place to raise funds for life-changing surgery for a Weston girl.

The event will be held at Baytree Recreation Ground, off Baytree Road, on August 26 to raise money for Rosie-May Edwards who has cerebral palsy and needs selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery to help her walk.

Margaret Simpson, the grandmother of Jacob Baird who had the same operation in 2016, is organising the fun day to help Rosie-May's parents Josie and Simon.

The operation is not available on the NHS and Rosie-May's parents need to raise £80,000 to take her to America for the surgery.

The fun day will run from noon to 4pm and include stalls, games, cream teas and a barbecue.

People can also enter the Baytree bushtucker trial at 3.30pm.

To take part in the trial, or to book a stall, contact Margaret on lionmargaret@mypostoffice.co.uk or call 01934 708835.