Family fun day for Rosie-May
PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 July 2019
Archant
A family fun day with a bushtucker trial will take place to raise funds for life-changing surgery for a Weston girl.
The event will be held at Baytree Recreation Ground, off Baytree Road, on August 26 to raise money for Rosie-May Edwards who has cerebral palsy and needs selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery to help her walk.
More: Rosie-May needs £100k for specialist surgery to help her walk.
Margaret Simpson, the grandmother of Jacob Baird who had the same operation in 2016, is organising the fun day to help Rosie-May's parents Josie and Simon.
The operation is not available on the NHS and Rosie-May's parents need to raise £80,000 to take her to America for the surgery.
The fun day will run from noon to 4pm and include stalls, games, cream teas and a barbecue.
People can also enter the Baytree bushtucker trial at 3.30pm.
To take part in the trial, or to book a stall, contact Margaret on lionmargaret@mypostoffice.co.uk or call 01934 708835.