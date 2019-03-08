Advanced search

Family fun day for Rosie-May

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 July 2019

Rosie May Edwards' parents are looking to riase £80,000 to fund her operation in America.

Archant

A family fun day with a bushtucker trial will take place to raise funds for life-changing surgery for a Weston girl.

The event will be held at Baytree Recreation Ground, off Baytree Road, on August 26 to raise money for Rosie-May Edwards who has cerebral palsy and needs selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery to help her walk.

More: Rosie-May needs £100k for specialist surgery to help her walk.

Margaret Simpson, the grandmother of Jacob Baird who had the same operation in 2016, is organising the fun day to help Rosie-May's parents Josie and Simon.

The operation is not available on the NHS and Rosie-May's parents need to raise £80,000 to take her to America for the surgery.

The fun day will run from noon to 4pm and include stalls, games, cream teas and a barbecue.

People can also enter the Baytree bushtucker trial at 3.30pm.

To take part in the trial, or to book a stall, contact Margaret on lionmargaret@mypostoffice.co.uk or call 01934 708835.

