Family issue tribute to ‘loving son’ after death in Highbridge

The family of a man found dead in Highbridge last week have issued a tribute to a ‘loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, godfather, cousin and friend’.

Paul Wells, 39, died on Thursday following an incident in the Edithmead Lane area.

A post-mortem revealed he died as a result of stab wounds.

His family said: “Paul was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, godfather, cousin and friend.

“Originally from Middlesbrough in the North East, Paul was very family-orientated, big-hearted and a hard-worker.

“He travelled and lived in places abroad, including Gibraltar for nine years and Sydney in Australia for three years. He eventually returned to England and settled down in what Paul would call his forever home, Somerset.

“He was respected and loved by everyone who came into his life.

“Paul had such an infectious personality whereby most everyone who met him saw this in him and became a life-long friend.

“Paul was taken from us suddenly all too soon and will be sorely missed by everyone.”

The family have asked for privacy at this time.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday. He has been transferred to a secure facility and is in the care of mental health services.

A police investigation continues and anyone with information about what happened, is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220139224.