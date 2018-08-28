Advanced search

Family of elderly robbery victim thank public for support

PUBLISHED: 11:08 25 January 2019

Police have released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Archant

The family of an elderly woman who suffered a broken nose and wrist after she was robbed in Weston-super-Mare have thanked the public for their support.

The 88-year-old woman, who did not wish to be named, suffered a broken nose, a fractured wrist and severe bruising when someone snatched her handbag from her arm, causing her to fall to the ground.

More: Pensioner, 88, suffers broken nose and wrist in Weston robbery.

The incident happened on January 10 at 1.50pm when she was walking along Colonel Stephens Way, off Milton Road, with her husband.

Her family would like to thank the public for the kindness they have shown towards them and their relative.

Detective Constable Matthew Stevenson, from Avon and Somerset Constabulary, said: “The family have been incredibly touched by the support shown to them during what has been a stressful time.

“They would especially like to praise the hospital staff for the care they have shown and express their thanks for the flowers sent to the victim which have really helped put a smile on her face.”

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and has since been released under investigation while further enquiries take place.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to phone 101, providing the call handler with the reference 5219006773.

People can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form.

