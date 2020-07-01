Advanced search

Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man’s death

PUBLISHED: 17:40 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 01 July 2020

Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man's death. Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man's death. Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

The family of a man who died yesterday (Tuesday) after being injured in Weston at the weekend have issued a tribute to remember a ‘kind and gentle person’.

Mikhail Hanid sustained a number of stab wounds in an incident in Ridgeway Avenue shortly after midnight on Saturday.

The 47-year-old was taken to hospital in Bristol, but died in the early hours of yesterday morning.

His family in a statement said: “Mikhail has been taken from us and life will never be the same again.

“He was a kind and gentle person, who loved being with people.

“He connected with others on such a deep level, that words were not always needed.

“He was also very spiritual with a keen interest in both Buddhist and Christian faiths.

“Mikhail was a friend to all. Your problem was his problem and he couldn’t stand by and see someone suffering, because he had been there and knew your pain. Often that left him vulnerable, but his heart was just too big.

“He connected with people through music. He loved bringing people together as a DJ – house music in particular.

“He just loved looking over the record decks and seeing that what he was creating was bringing a little joy to people’s lives.

“He also loved football, Liverpool Football Club in particular and he was very fond of animals, especially dogs.

“Mikhail loved his mother. He loved being with her and giving her the joy of spoiling him and looking after him.

“Mikhail was a proud uncle to a little niece and nephew. Mikhail was our little brother.”

Four men, aged 27, 30, 31 and 56, are in custody having been arrested by Avon and Somerset Constabulary on suspicion of murder.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Saturday. He has been released under investigation.

A 28-year-old man is in custody after being arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police enquiries are continuing.

People with information about the incident and who has not yet come forward should call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5220140603.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Five arrested in Weston murder investigation after man dies

Five men have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Weston restaurateur banned from managing companies for six years

Alan Vinnicombe has been banned from running a business for six years after failing to maintain a company’s books and records.

Man seriously injured in assault in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault.

Grand Pier announces reopening date

The Grand Pier announced it is currently putting in plans to adhere with social distancing.

Closure order granted for address after crime reports

A three-month partial closure order was served to a property in Meadow Street.

Most Read

Five arrested in Weston murder investigation after man dies

Five men have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Weston restaurateur banned from managing companies for six years

Alan Vinnicombe has been banned from running a business for six years after failing to maintain a company’s books and records.

Man seriously injured in assault in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault.

Grand Pier announces reopening date

The Grand Pier announced it is currently putting in plans to adhere with social distancing.

Closure order granted for address after crime reports

A three-month partial closure order was served to a property in Meadow Street.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cricket: Newcomers impress in England squad warm-up match

England's James Bracey (left) and Joe Denly add to the Team Buttler total against Team Stokes on day one of a warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl

Eight-year-old raises money for Weston Hospital nurses

Elsie donating �160 to Weston General Hospital.

Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man’s death

Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man's death. Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Council develops local virus outbreak plan with government cash

NSC director of public health and author of the plan, Matt Lenny. Picture: North Somerset Council and Google Street View

Council develops Covid-19 outbreak management plan with government funding

NSC director of public health and author of the plan, Matt Lenny. Picture: North Somerset Council and Google Street View