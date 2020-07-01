Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man’s death

The family of a man who died yesterday (Tuesday) after being injured in Weston at the weekend have issued a tribute to remember a ‘kind and gentle person’.

Mikhail Hanid sustained a number of stab wounds in an incident in Ridgeway Avenue shortly after midnight on Saturday.

The 47-year-old was taken to hospital in Bristol, but died in the early hours of yesterday morning.

His family in a statement said: “Mikhail has been taken from us and life will never be the same again.

“He was a kind and gentle person, who loved being with people.

“He connected with others on such a deep level, that words were not always needed.

“He was also very spiritual with a keen interest in both Buddhist and Christian faiths.

“Mikhail was a friend to all. Your problem was his problem and he couldn’t stand by and see someone suffering, because he had been there and knew your pain. Often that left him vulnerable, but his heart was just too big.

“He connected with people through music. He loved bringing people together as a DJ – house music in particular.

“He just loved looking over the record decks and seeing that what he was creating was bringing a little joy to people’s lives.

“He also loved football, Liverpool Football Club in particular and he was very fond of animals, especially dogs.

“Mikhail loved his mother. He loved being with her and giving her the joy of spoiling him and looking after him.

“Mikhail was a proud uncle to a little niece and nephew. Mikhail was our little brother.”

Four men, aged 27, 30, 31 and 56, are in custody having been arrested by Avon and Somerset Constabulary on suspicion of murder.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Saturday. He has been released under investigation.

A 28-year-old man is in custody after being arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police enquiries are continuing.

People with information about the incident and who has not yet come forward should call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5220140603.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.