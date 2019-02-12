‘Devastated’ family pay tribute to ‘kind’ teenager killed in crash

Cameron McQuarrie. Picture: Avon and Somerset police Archant

The ‘devastated’ family of a teenager who died in a car accident have paid tribute to their ‘kind’ and ‘wonderful’ son.

Cameron McQuarrie, aged 19, from Wedmore, died on January 25 when his car left the road after hitting the edge of a grass verge, on the A371.

Avon and Somerset police say Mr McQuarrie’s car was flipped onto its roof by the impact.

The accident took place in Croscombe near Shepton Mallet.

Mr McQuarrie, a former Kings Of Wessex Academy student, is described as having had ‘a wonderful sense of humour’ by his family.

In a tribute released by the force, McQuarrie’s family said: “We are all devastated by the loss of Cameron, who was loved by so many who knew him.

“His kindness and wonderful sense of humour will be so very sadly missed.”

An inquest into Mr McQuarrie’s death was launched on February 6.

A funeral will be held at Sedgemoor Crematorium on Wednesday at 12pm.

Friends and family will share memories of Mr McQuarrie at The White Horse Inn, in Mark, shortly after.