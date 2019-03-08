Widow raises cash in memory of husband killed in car accident



A brave woman who was seriously injured in a crash which killed her husband has raised thousands of pounds for an ambulance charity in his memory.



Ceri and Rod Walsh, from Cheddar, were involved in a multi-vehicle collision on the M5 near Taunton in September last year.

Ceri was badly injured and doctors feared she would never walk again.

A year later, Ceri defied the odds and completed a 10km run with her children Thomas, aged 14, Carys, aged 11, and a number of family members and friends.



Ceri raised £6,387 for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) in memory of her husband Rod.

She said: "I've been through a rollercoaster of emotions during the past year.



"But once I realised I was going to survive, I wanted to do something for the people who responded to the incident.

"The ambulance service deals with incidents that no human being would want to witness.

"They work professionally to maintain life at the worst possible time.

"Without the ambulance service my two wonderful children would be living without their mum."

Ceri, Thomas and Carys described Rod as a 'gentle, fun-loving family man' who was 'loved dearly'. They praised his 'laughter, love of life, kindness and loyalty'.

Rod was a member of the parish church in Cheddar and had been an NHS worker for almost 40 years. Ceri has also worked as an NHS nurse for more than 30 years.

Two of Ceri's colleagues raised more than £2,500 for the charity by completing a skydive in March.

Ceri said she was 'blown away' by the amount raised for the cause.

Zoe Later, head of SWASFT, said: "We are so grateful to Ceri, her family, friends and colleagues for their incredible fundraising for the South Western Ambulance Charity.

"Alongside the generous donations, I've been honoured to read some of the heart-warming messages from Ceri's supporters on her fundraising page.

"To raise a total of almost £9,000 for the charity is a fantastic legacy to her husband, Rod, and a real testament to how loved Ceri and her family are. They are such an inspiration to us all."

At Ceri's request, the funds will be used to support staff of ambulance stations in Somerset.