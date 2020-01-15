Advanced search

Family dedicates tribute to mother who died after falling from flat

PUBLISHED: 16:09 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 15 January 2020

Catherines family described her as a loving wife and a mother in an emotional tribute. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A family has spoken of their 'heartbreak' after losing a 'loving wife and mother' at the weekend.

Police have formally identified the body of Catherine Ross, who died after falling from a flat in Phipps Street, in Southville, on Saturday.

Catherine, of Redhill, fell from the seventh-floor apartment building in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 50-year-old died at the scene.

Catherine's husband and son are now being supported by a police family liaison officer after being informed of the news.

In a family tribute to Catherine, they said: "Cathy was a loving wife and a mother, she was an animal lover and always took the time to help others.

"She was caring and compassionate and had an infectious smile.

"We are heartbroken she has gone and she will be greatly missed."

The family have asked for privacy at this time.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary enquiries into establishing the circumstances of Mrs Ross's death continue.

