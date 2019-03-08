Family to complete Moonlight Beach Walk to thank hospice for support

Four family members are taking part in Weston Hospicecare's Moonlight Beach Walk in memory of a beloved grandfather.

Sara O'Shaughnessy is walking the route in memory of her dad, Keith, and she will be joined by her mum Janet and her sister and niece Alison and Alice Miller.

The Moonlight Beach Walk is a ladies-only fundraising event taking place on September 14.

Keith, aged 78, was cared for by nurses from Weston Hospicecare and his family are keen to raise money for the charity to thank staff for their support.

Keith died from multiple myeloma - a type of bone marrow cancer - in January this year.

Sara said: "Dad deteriorated quite quickly and he passed away nine days after arriving at the hospice.

"Although his stay was quite short, the impact the staff had on us all as a family was huge and will stay with us forever.

"Every single member of staff we encountered was amazing, patient, kind and caring.

"No-one was ever too busy to answer our questions or to give us a much-needed hug.

"After dad had passed away we were so well looked after.

"We were given as much time as we needed with him, nothing was too much trouble.

"The little touches like the posy of fresh flowers on his pillow will stay with us forever.

"The hospice is such an important place for our area.

"It feels like a home from home, a big family, and gives people like my dad the chance to get out of the hospital environment and have some peace and quiet with the reassurance that they are well cared for.

"The ongoing support is important too.

"Knowing that, even six months down the line we can contact the bereavement team if we need help or support, gives reassurance and comfort.

"I certainly will be taking on more fundraising over the next few months and years, although no amount of money I can raise will ever be enough to thank the hospice for what they have done for dad and us."

People can complete a 5km or 10km walk and it costs £15 for adults and £10 for children to register.

Register by logging on to westonhospicecare.org.uk/moonlight or sponsor Sara's team at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/janet-o-shaughnessy