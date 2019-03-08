Advanced search

Latest The New European

Charlie Sloth to headline Weston Halloween party

PUBLISHED: 21:00 25 October 2019

Charlie Sloth will perform in Bristol.

Charlie Sloth will perform in Bristol.

Archant

Charlie Sloth will be headlining the first-ever hip hop event held at a popular Weston venue.

Hub City, a Hip Hop and R&B party, will be held at The Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on October 26 starting at 7pm.

The famous DJ will be joined by special guest Sian Anderson, a BBC 1xtra presenter and many more.

As this is a Halloween event, guests are encouraged to dress-up and expect spooky surprises throughout the night.

Headliner Charlie Sloth is a TV presenter and radio DJ who has been in the industry for more than 10 years.

He joined Apple Music's Beats One radio station in January after stepping down from his previous role at BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1xtra as a DJ.

He is known for his Fire In The Booth show where he has worked with well-respected artists such as Drake, Giggs and Fredo.

Tickets, priced £7.50, are available at www.tropicanaweston.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Pedestrian rushed to Weston hospital with head injuries after hit-and-run collision

B3135 in Cheddar.

Charity superstore looks set ‘to replace M&S’ in Weston High Street

M&S closed in April. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

FIRST LOOK: PureGym opens in Weston

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Pedestrian rushed to Weston hospital with head injuries after hit-and-run collision

B3135 in Cheddar.

Charity superstore looks set ‘to replace M&S’ in Weston High Street

M&S closed in April. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

FIRST LOOK: PureGym opens in Weston

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Charlie Sloth to headline Weston Halloween party

Charlie Sloth will perform in Bristol.

Tindle: Weston to stick together in FA Trophy tie at AFC Totton

Weston during their 3-2 win over Tiverton Town.

Victim attacks armed offender with hammer during robbery

The incident happened in Walliscote Road, Weston-super-Mare. Picture; Google (stock image)

Weston Writer’s Nights to encourage budding authors

Jasmine who is setting up Weston Writers Nights for creative writers in the town at Loves Café, West Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

WIN tickets to dance show at Blakehay Theatre

Tap Into The Grid. Picture: Tentacle Tribe Dance Company
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists