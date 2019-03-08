Charlie Sloth to headline Weston Halloween party

Charlie Sloth will perform in Bristol. Archant

Charlie Sloth will be headlining the first-ever hip hop event held at a popular Weston venue.

Hub City, a Hip Hop and R&B party, will be held at The Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on October 26 starting at 7pm.

The famous DJ will be joined by special guest Sian Anderson, a BBC 1xtra presenter and many more.

As this is a Halloween event, guests are encouraged to dress-up and expect spooky surprises throughout the night.

Headliner Charlie Sloth is a TV presenter and radio DJ who has been in the industry for more than 10 years.

He joined Apple Music's Beats One radio station in January after stepping down from his previous role at BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1xtra as a DJ.

He is known for his Fire In The Booth show where he has worked with well-respected artists such as Drake, Giggs and Fredo.

Tickets, priced £7.50, are available at www.tropicanaweston.co.uk