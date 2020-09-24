Fans campaign for return of popular TV series with beach art

Brean beach was a canvas for a world-renowned landscape artist who is supporting an international campaign for the return of a popular TV series filmed in the area.

Fans of Sanditon raised funds to commission artist Simon Beck, aged 56, to create special sand art at Brean cove, using the hashtag #SaveSanditon.

More than 70,000 enthusiasts of the programme, based on Jane Austen’s last novel – which she was still writing when she died in 1817 – have signed a petition, pushing TV networks to allow the story to be completed and the series continued.

Assisted by three volunteers of the Sanditon Sisterhood campaign group, Simon drew iconic scenes from Sanditon, which were filmed on the beach.

Getting up early to work on his project, his designs were captured using cameras and a drone.

There were also a few challenges during the project, with the elements sometimes working against him.

Simon had to make a return visit to the beach after one design was washed away by the tide.

Members of Sanditon Sisterhood strategy group, Claire and Karin, said in a joint statement: “As an amazing bonus, and due to the overwhelming response from fans, artist Simon Beck went back to create another sand art design of Sidney Parker (Theo James).

“During the making of the first artwork the tide came in quicker than expected. Simon very kindly went back to complete this second design for the Sanditon Sisterhood.”

A number of scenes from the ITV series were filmed on Brean beach last year.

The show, which was created by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Andrew Davies, features Kris Marshall, Rose Williams, Theo James and Anne Reid.

Sanditon first aired on ITV in 2019, but due to disappointing ratings, the company decided not to back a second series.

However, the series was then screened in the United States and 22 countries around the world, and it is now an international hit with a global fan base.

The series ended on a cliff hanger and fans are calling for a second series.

Amazon Prime UK confirmed through Twitter it is exploring the potential for a second season and asked fans to retweet a post so it could gauge the level of interest.