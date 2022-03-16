Fast food chain to build drive-thru restaurant in town

Weston will become the latest home of a brand-new Burger King restaurant.

The fast food giant will be opening its doors at Flowerdown Retail Park, in the former Frankie & Benny's restaurant, creating 30 new job opportunities in the local area.

Ahead of the opening, Burger King UK will be recruiting 26 restaurant crew members for the new Weston site, spanning both front of house and kitchen roles. Four managerial roles will also be created.

Amidst the backdrop of a challenging 12-months for the hospitality industry, the home of the Whopper is continuing to expand its restaurant portfolio across the UK.

An artist's impression of the proposed Burger Kind drive-thru. - Credit: Threadneedle UK Property

Jeremy Wright, people director of Burger King UK, said: “During what has been a very challenging year for many businesses, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area, and look forward to welcoming 30 new starters into the Burger King family, at our new Weston restaurant.

“We continue to be bold and ambitious in our growth plans across both locations and job opportunities.”

The former Frankie & Benny's restaurant closed in June 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The redevelopment of the site will see a single-storey front and side extension added to it, alongside amendments to the existing retail car park layout, provision of a drive-thru lane, alterations to the existing pedestrian footpath from Aisecome Way, the relocation of zebra crossings and alterations to the existing landscaping restaurant with a drive-thru takeaway facility.

In its planning application, Burger King said: "The proposal seeks to reactivate this previously employment-generating site to secure the long-term future of not just the unit but the wider Flowerdown Retail Park, which provides an important and varied retail, with complementary leisure offering, to Weston.

"The proposal represents an opportunity to welcome a new operator to the retail park, further enhancing the park's offer to local people, as well as the chance to visually uplift and upgrade the exterior of the building."

Highways England and Avon and Somerset police did not object to the proposal while Weston Town Council leant its support to the scheme.

Burger King already has a takeaway in Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre.