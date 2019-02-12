Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Father and son take on Men’s March to support hospice

PUBLISHED: 19:00 28 February 2019

Keith Higgins is taking part in the Men's March with his son.

Keith Higgins is taking part in the Men's March with his son.

Archant

A former Weston Hospicecare patient is tackling the Men’s March with his son to say thank you to staff who cared for him when he became ill last year.

Keith Higgins, aged 58, has signed up for his first fundraising event to support the hospice to help more families benefit from the ‘invaluable support’ it offers.

The Men’s March is a 10-mile walk from the Grand Pier to Sand Point and ending at the pier in time for England’s penultimate Six Nations fixture against Italy.

More: New fundraiser for men launched by Weston Hospicecare.

He said: “Weston Hospicecare is very important and provides invaluable support to those in Weston, and much of North Somerset, with life-limiting conditions.”

The Men’s March, which has been sponsored by Thatchers, is taking place on March 9.

At the end of the walk, participants will receive a free pint of Thatchers Gold in a souvenir glass and a free pasty.

Online registration through the hospice’s website closes on Sunday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

Young mum head-butted after trying to help woman being abused in street

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Eviction notices force people to remove vehicles from ‘blot on the landscape’ site

Gatcombe Farm Industrial Estate in West Hay Road, Wrington. Picture: Google Street View

This school was named the best in North Somerset

St Anne's Primary School pupils with the awards won for their school's sustainable travel provision. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

Young mum head-butted after trying to help woman being abused in street

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Eviction notices force people to remove vehicles from ‘blot on the landscape’ site

Gatcombe Farm Industrial Estate in West Hay Road, Wrington. Picture: Google Street View

This school was named the best in North Somerset

St Anne's Primary School pupils with the awards won for their school's sustainable travel provision. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Legend Les retires following outstanding service to Woodland Lawn Tennis Club

Les and Philip Treen

Local boxers lead the way as championship action comes to Weston’s Winter Gardens

Dean Dodge celebrates his latest success

Captain’s Drive-In at Brean brings members back out on course for annual scramble

Brean Golf Club's new captain Trevor Pitt (left) is congratulated by outgoing captain Mike Carter (picJordan Hills)

Plans to build 134 homes branded ‘ridiculous’

People filled the hall at Fairlands Middle School. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Council misses out on millions in new homes bonus due to slow developers

North Somerset Council missed out on millions in bonuses.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists