Father and son take on Men’s March to support hospice

Keith Higgins is taking part in the Men's March with his son. Archant

A former Weston Hospicecare patient is tackling the Men’s March with his son to say thank you to staff who cared for him when he became ill last year.

Keith Higgins, aged 58, has signed up for his first fundraising event to support the hospice to help more families benefit from the ‘invaluable support’ it offers.

The Men’s March is a 10-mile walk from the Grand Pier to Sand Point and ending at the pier in time for England’s penultimate Six Nations fixture against Italy.

He said: “Weston Hospicecare is very important and provides invaluable support to those in Weston, and much of North Somerset, with life-limiting conditions.”

The Men’s March, which has been sponsored by Thatchers, is taking place on March 9.

At the end of the walk, participants will receive a free pint of Thatchers Gold in a souvenir glass and a free pasty.

Online registration through the hospice’s website closes on Sunday.