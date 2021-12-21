School children create town centre Father Christmas trail

The trail is available in the Sovereign Shopping Centre. - Credit: North Somerset Council

School children across Weston have created a town centre Father Christmas trail with local shops as part of a push to encourage people to shop locally in the run up to Christmas.

The specially decorate Santa’s are displayed in 10 secret locations in nearby business windows. Families can take part and fill out trail card, available at the Sovereign Shopping Centre, with a top prize of a £200 shopping trip.

Sarah Harding, head teacher at Kewstoke Primary School, said: “We are delighted to be part of this year’s Santa trail.

"The children all enjoyed the challenge of designing their Santa and it was a great opportunity to talk about their interests and areas of the curriculum they enjoyed. Thank you for involving us in the trail.”

Jon Walton, shopping centre manager, added: “We are really grateful to all the wonderful, enthusiastic schools who have helped us put this trail together. The designs are amazing.

"I hope customers are able to come down to Weston, visit local shops, see the wonderful painted Santa’s and celebrate the work the schools have put into them.”