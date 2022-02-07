Daniel, 7, wins his school prizes with Santa design
- Credit: North Somerset Council
A seven-year-old from Weston has won two iPads for his primary school after taking the top spot in a Christmas contest for his depiction of Father Christmas
Daniel, of Kewstoke Primary School, then had his Santa displayed in the town centre to create a Christmas trail for shoppers to follow.
The school's headteacher thanked everyone who helped vote in the competition.
Sarah Harding said: "We were delighted to be part of the Santa trail, all of the children took part and we are proud of Daniel’s design.
"Thank you to everyone who voted for our school and who took part in the Santa trail.
"We are excited to have won and will make sure everyone at school gets to share in the prize of the two tablets.”
The trail brought additional footfall to the town centre, which saw businesses display the Santa’s in their windows.
Cllr Mark Canniford, executive member for placemaking and economy, at North Somerset Council, said: “This trail was a fun activity for families to take part in, whilst discovering the different businesses we have in the town centre.
"I am delighted it went to so well and encouraged more people to shop locally during the festive season.”