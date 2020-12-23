Father Christmas pays primary school pupils a visit

Published: 7:20 AM December 23, 2020

School pupils and staff were stunned by a surprise snowy visit from Father Christmas and his pony

Ashcombe Primary School in Weston went all out to ensure their pupils enjoyed the last week of term with a special visit from Father Christmas.

He was accompanied on the visit by Snowy the pony and they toured the outside of each classroom while pupils lined up to greet him.

Santa even managed to arrange some snow.

A school spokesman said: “Not even the staff knew about this visit, it was an amazing time, and we were all very emotional.”

Throughout November, the 630 children from Aschombe Primary School walked 2,665 miles, collectively, to cover the distance from the UK to the North Pole, raising £520 towards a multi-use games area.

The children kept in their class bubbles to undertake the challenge and staff covered the trail with fun facts about the North Pole.