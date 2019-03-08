Advanced search

Cream tea event raises hundreds for hospice

PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 June 2019

Father's Day cream tea event raising money for Weston Hospicecare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A Father's Day cream tea 'exceeded expectations' and raised hundreds of pounds for Weston Hospicecare.

The Cheddar Friends of Weston Hospicecare held a successful cream tea event in the orchard of Rockland House, in Cheddar, on Sunday.

Patrick and Sue Emett opened their home to the public with help from the group's committee and volunteers.

The event was well attended by 135 people who braved the unseasonable weather to enjoy the cream tea and some delicious cakes.

Entertainment was provided by the Cheddar U3A hand bell ringers and Amfers Band.

Organiser Patrick Emett said: "The event exceeded expectations by raising £1,500 for the valued work provided by Weston Hospicecare.

"We would like to thank everyone for attending, Margaret Farnie for organising the hand bells, Amfers band for the music and the Cheddar Steam Club for the loan of the party tents."

