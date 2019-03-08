Cream tea event raises hundreds for hospice

Father's Day cream tea event raising money for Weston Hospicecare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Father's Day cream tea 'exceeded expectations' and raised hundreds of pounds for Weston Hospicecare.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Father's Day cream tea event raising money for Weston Hospicecare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Father's Day cream tea event raising money for Weston Hospicecare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Cheddar Friends of Weston Hospicecare held a successful cream tea event in the orchard of Rockland House, in Cheddar, on Sunday.

Patrick and Sue Emett opened their home to the public with help from the group's committee and volunteers.

The event was well attended by 135 people who braved the unseasonable weather to enjoy the cream tea and some delicious cakes.

Entertainment was provided by the Cheddar U3A hand bell ringers and Amfers Band.

Father's Day cream tea event raising money for Weston Hospicecare. Volunteers serving up the cream teas. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Father's Day cream tea event raising money for Weston Hospicecare. Volunteers serving up the cream teas. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Organiser Patrick Emett said: "The event exceeded expectations by raising £1,500 for the valued work provided by Weston Hospicecare.

"We would like to thank everyone for attending, Margaret Farnie for organising the hand bells, Amfers band for the music and the Cheddar Steam Club for the loan of the party tents."

Father's Day cream tea event raising money for Weston Hospicecare. The weather didn't dampen peoples spirits. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Father's Day cream tea event raising money for Weston Hospicecare. The weather didn't dampen peoples spirits. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Father's Day cream tea event raising money for Weston Hospicecare. Host Patrick Emett (centre) with musicians Winston (Amfer) Chubb and John Barnes Picture: MARK ATHERTON Father's Day cream tea event raising money for Weston Hospicecare. Host Patrick Emett (centre) with musicians Winston (Amfer) Chubb and John Barnes Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Father's Day cream tea event raising money for Weston Hospicecare. Music from the Cheddar Valley U3A Hand Bell Ringers. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Father's Day cream tea event raising money for Weston Hospicecare. Music from the Cheddar Valley U3A Hand Bell Ringers. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Father's Day cream tea event raising money for Weston Hospicecare. Music from the Cheddar Valley U3A Hand Bell Ringers. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Father's Day cream tea event raising money for Weston Hospicecare. Music from the Cheddar Valley U3A Hand Bell Ringers. Picture: MARK ATHERTON