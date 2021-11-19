News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston father pays tribute to son in cycling fundraiser

Charlie Williams

Published: 3:39 PM November 19, 2021
Gary Goodwin is pictured with his bike

Gary Goodwin has recently finished cycling 922 miles in memory of his late son. - Credit: Gary Goodwin

A Weston man has finished cycling from Land's End to John o' Groats in memory of his son who took his own life.

Gary Goodwin began a fundraising campaign with his partner Su to raise money for a charity who support families bereaved by suicide. 

In 2017, Gary and Su found themselves distraught after 'beautiful, caring and full of life Stevie-Lee made the decision to leave us and take his own life'. 

The couple, who live in Milton, want to end stigma surrounding suicide and men's mental health, so started a JustGiving page dedicated to using the donations to help other families who find themselves in similar situations.

In the future they wish to set-up a local support group to use their experiences helping others. 

Gary said: "I'm truly grateful for the support but this needs to be ongoing, there are still too many children being lost to suicide.

"It started as a ride in memory of Stevie-Lee but it ended in memory of all children that have been lost, not just to suicide."

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Gary-Goodwin-4years.


