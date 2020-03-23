Homeless project ‘desperate’ for volunteers in Weston

Michelle Pellegrino started Feed The Homeless Weston around three years ago.

A homeless cause is urging people to come forward to volunteer their time in Weston.

Volunteer for Feed The Homeless Weston.

Feed The Homeless Weston is appealing for people to give a night a month to support the initiative, which has been feeding those living on the streets for around three years.

The news comes after the project lost volunteers due to illness and they are ‘desperate’ for people’s help.

Feed The Homeless has around 20 volunteers who range from people who cook, serve hot drinks and cakes and take to the streets seven nights a week in Weston.

Michelle Pellegrino said: “We’re quite desperate for volunteers to help out once a month and we need as many people as we can find.

Volunteers for Feed The Homeless Weston.

“We’re thinking of setting up a crowdfunding page to ensure the homeless have enough food, as Greggs always donates any left-over food at the end of the day for our cause, which has since closed due to coronavirus, and hot meal donations will continue from Pappadoms owner Sayd Ahmed.

“There are around 25 people who use the service in Weston, who are all very close, but we also need non-perishable food as well.

“Please think about people who are less fortunate, who have nothing and have nowhere to go, this project will ensure they have a hot meal and they are so grateful for the service, it’s unbelievable really.”

Michelle started the initiative around three years ago, after she found herself homeless with her daughter after suffering domestic abuse.

Michelle since volunteered with the YMCA, where she took-in 16-25-year-old homeless people in the area.

Volunteer Vicky Jeffreys said: “Michelle is incredible, she’s the engine that makes it work.”

“I joined Feed The Homeless as a way of helping the children I look after learn about different people in their community, and I cook food from home two nights a week to give to homeless people in Weston on behalf of the cause.

“There’s a lot of giving in this community, and it would also be really welcomed if businesses could support a night-a-month for the charity, a £20 donation will feed 15 people in Weston.”

The project needs volunteers to cook and help to distribute meals in Weston, as well as those making drinks in the evenings.

For more information and to volunteer, email Michelle at hotweight@gmail.com































