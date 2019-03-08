PICTURES: Weston's Festival Of Angels raises £200 for mental health charity

The fourth annual Festival Of Angels was held in aid of mental health charity Mind at a Weston hotel this month.

The day of healing drew in crowds of Westionians who could visit a herbal practitioner, an angel and animal communicator and buy semi-precious crystals.

People could also tour businesses' stalls at the event held at Weston's Royal Hotel on July 6, which sold needlefelt work, self-love wellbeing boxes and organic skincare products.

A spokesman for the festival said: "It was an amazing day which was so full of love, magic, inspiration, joy and so much more.

"Together, people managed to raise about £230 for mental health charity Mind.

"Thank you to everyone who raised the amount and to all who visited the festival."

The amount was raised for the cause through a tombola and donations.

Mind gives advice to people who are affected by mental health conditions in the UK.