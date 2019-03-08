PICTURES: Weston's Festival Of Angels raises £200 for mental health charity
PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 July 2019
Archant
The fourth annual Festival Of Angels was held in aid of mental health charity Mind at a Weston hotel this month.
The day of healing drew in crowds of Westionians who could visit a herbal practitioner, an angel and animal communicator and buy semi-precious crystals.
People could also tour businesses' stalls at the event held at Weston's Royal Hotel on July 6, which sold needlefelt work, self-love wellbeing boxes and organic skincare products.
A spokesman for the festival said: "It was an amazing day which was so full of love, magic, inspiration, joy and so much more.
"Together, people managed to raise about £230 for mental health charity Mind.
"Thank you to everyone who raised the amount and to all who visited the festival."
The amount was raised for the cause through a tombola and donations.
Mind gives advice to people who are affected by mental health conditions in the UK.