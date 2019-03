PICTURES: Popular festival of the arts celebrated by community

Rosie Eades, Maddie Warcup and Isobel Rose Davis performed at Highbridges festival of arts. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

The 72nd Highbridge Festival Of The Arts is well underway and hundreds of people are taking part from across the district.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Participants in the festivals ballet classes. Picture: Mark Atherton Participants in the festivals ballet classes. Picture: Mark Atherton

The festival was opened by Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Bill Hancock and the area’s crier Alastair Murray on March 4.

Speech, drama, dance and music competitions have already taken place and the event welcomes performers of all abilities and ages to participate.

The festival began in the 1940s and it is held across 12 days at three venues in Burnham and Highbridge.

Around 2,300 performances will be seen by audiences of the festival by Saturday and between one and 30 people take part in each category.

Mabel Owen, aged seven, at the Highbridge Festival Of The Arts. Picture: Mark Atherton Mabel Owen, aged seven, at the Highbridge Festival Of The Arts. Picture: Mark Atherton

A spokesman for the festival said: “All is going well and audiences and the competitors are enjoying the event.

“People taking part relish the opportunity to showcase their talents and they value the feedback given by the adjudicators on the day.”

For more pictures, visit www.westonmercury.co.uk

Toots who took part in the instrumental ensemble 3-6 instruments class. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Toots who took part in the instrumental ensemble 3-6 instruments class. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Ola Adamkowska in her ballet costume. Picture: Mark Atherton Ola Adamkowska in her ballet costume. Picture: Mark Atherton

Lola John, aged six, at the Highbridge Festival Of The Arts. Picture: Mark Atherton Lola John, aged six, at the Highbridge Festival Of The Arts. Picture: Mark Atherton

Megan Boyd won a medal in the Lyrical Modern class for the 7-8 years class. Picture: Mark Atherton Megan Boyd won a medal in the Lyrical Modern class for the 7-8 years class. Picture: Mark Atherton

Tia and Isabelle Coleman, Eliza Netley and Charlotte Whyborn at the festival. Picture: Mark Atherton Tia and Isabelle Coleman, Eliza Netley and Charlotte Whyborn at the festival. Picture: Mark Atherton

The Elmington Little Orchestra who took part in the instrumental ensemble 3-6 instruments class. Picture: MARK ATHERTON The Elmington Little Orchestra who took part in the instrumental ensemble 3-6 instruments class. Picture: MARK ATHERTON