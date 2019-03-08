PICTURES: Popular festival of the arts celebrated by community
PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 March 2019
The 72nd Highbridge Festival Of The Arts is well underway and hundreds of people are taking part from across the district.
The festival was opened by Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Bill Hancock and the area’s crier Alastair Murray on March 4.
Speech, drama, dance and music competitions have already taken place and the event welcomes performers of all abilities and ages to participate.
The festival began in the 1940s and it is held across 12 days at three venues in Burnham and Highbridge.
Around 2,300 performances will be seen by audiences of the festival by Saturday and between one and 30 people take part in each category.
A spokesman for the festival said: “All is going well and audiences and the competitors are enjoying the event.
“People taking part relish the opportunity to showcase their talents and they value the feedback given by the adjudicators on the day.”
