PICTURES: Christmas fair at church

Brockley Quilters Wendy Dorey and Barbara Webber at Chelvey Christmas fair in St Bridget's Church. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Arts and crafts were on sale at a festive fair at the weekend.

Jacqui Olver and Conny Ridge with hand crafted giftsat Chelvey Christmas fair in St Bridget's Church. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Jacqui Olver and Conny Ridge with hand crafted giftsat Chelvey Christmas fair in St Bridget's Church. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

St Bridget's Church, in Chelvey, opened its doors to the public to pick up some Christmas stocking fillers on Saturday and Sunday.

Everything from prints to wicker baskets were on sale to shoppers.

Ornaments were also sold and Brockley Quilters ran a stall at the event as well.

