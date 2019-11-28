Advanced search

Gallery

PICTURES: Christmas fair at church

PUBLISHED: 11:00 29 November 2019

Brockley Quilters Wendy Dorey and Barbara Webber at Chelvey Christmas fair in St Bridget's Church. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Brockley Quilters Wendy Dorey and Barbara Webber at Chelvey Christmas fair in St Bridget's Church. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Arts and crafts were on sale at a festive fair at the weekend.

Jacqui Olver and Conny Ridge with hand crafted giftsat Chelvey Christmas fair in St Bridget's Church. Picture: MARK ATHERTONJacqui Olver and Conny Ridge with hand crafted giftsat Chelvey Christmas fair in St Bridget's Church. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

St Bridget's Church, in Chelvey, opened its doors to the public to pick up some Christmas stocking fillers on Saturday and Sunday.

Everything from prints to wicker baskets were on sale to shoppers.

Ornaments were also sold and Brockley Quilters ran a stall at the event as well.

For more pictures from the event, log on to www.westonmercury.co.uk

Most Read

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

Ex-girlfriend faces five years for brutal assault on former lover’s internet date

North Somerset Courthouse.

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Hairdressing duo opens hair salon

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

Ex-girlfriend faces five years for brutal assault on former lover’s internet date

North Somerset Courthouse.

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Hairdressing duo opens hair salon

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Teen spared jail despite threatening supermarket staff with a knife

North Somerset Courthouse.

PICTURES: Football team finally nets permanent home ground

Weston Mendip Football Club players at the official opening of their pitch at the former St John Weston football club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Work begins on new primary school

Building work has begun at Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: CLT

Dozens of treasure items found in Somerset

Buried treasure has been found in Somerset.

Weston surgery to be turned into new mental health home

Clarence Park Surgery. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists