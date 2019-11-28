Gallery
PICTURES: Christmas fair at church
PUBLISHED: 11:00 29 November 2019
Archant
Arts and crafts were on sale at a festive fair at the weekend.
Jacqui Olver and Conny Ridge with hand crafted giftsat Chelvey Christmas fair in St Bridget's Church. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
St Bridget's Church, in Chelvey, opened its doors to the public to pick up some Christmas stocking fillers on Saturday and Sunday.
Everything from prints to wicker baskets were on sale to shoppers.
Ornaments were also sold and Brockley Quilters ran a stall at the event as well.
For more pictures from the event, log on to www.westonmercury.co.uk