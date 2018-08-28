Festive night of fireworks and live music held in Cheddar
PUBLISHED: 09:00 14 December 2018
An evening of caving, fireworks and live music took place in Cheddar last week.
Festive Night was held in candlelit venues across the village.
The event began with a carol service at St Andrew’s Church, with villagers then flooding onto the streets for an evening of festive treats and shopping.
There were a variety of stalls selling the unsual Christmas gifts, and shoppers were invited to indulge in a selection of seasonal refreshments.
Cheddar Youth Trust held a hog roast at The Bath Arms, and mince pies and mulled wine were served around the village.
The lower gorge was beautifully illuminated, and much of the village was decked out with lights and Christmas trees.
Cheddar’s caves were explored by candlelight, while live music was performed on the Costa patio.