Connect to a care home to fight loneliness this Christmas

Published: 12:00 PM December 15, 2020 Updated: 8:26 AM December 22, 2020

Organisations are being asked to send video messages to their local care homes to help residents and staff combat loneliness and isolation. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Somerset County Council and the NHS are encouraging businesses, community groups and charities across the region to connect to their local care home with a new digital campaign, #ConnectACareHome.

Organisations are being asked to send video messages to their local care homes, to help combat the loneliness and isolation experienced by residents and staff who may have been unable to see their loved ones due to Covid restrictions.

The idea for the campaign came from a small group of NHS and county council colleagues working together on digital projects.

Service manager for the council's ICT and tech transformation team, Sarah Moore, said: “A lot of time in my job is spent looking at how we can use digital technologies to improve lives for people across Somerset.

"Working with colleagues in NHS and adult social care alerted me to just how hard this year has been for staff and residents in our care homes, and we were all really keen to do something to create some smiles.

"We thought why not see if we can connect all our care homes in Somerset this Christmas? It’s never been so important to let them know we care.”

Somerset County Council director for adult social care, Mel Lock, said: “We’ve already sent a message out to schools asking them to take part in this fantastic campaign, sharing videos of their Christmas nativity, special messages from the children, and even Christmas songs.

“However, we’re keen to encourage a wide range of organisations to take part – from local businesses, community groups, charities and more.

"We don’t want any care homes to be left behind this year, so please help us spread the word.”

Somerset County Council cabinet member for adult social care, David Huxtable, said the campaign is a great way to make a difference this Christmas

He said: “It’s been an incredibly difficult year for our care homes this year, and so important that we reach out – we have the technology to connect like never before, so there really is no reason for anyone to be suffering in loneliness and isolation.

“The #ConnectACareHome campaign is a great way to lift spirits and make a difference this Christmas.”