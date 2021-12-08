News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston is second most dangerous town in Somerset, figures show

Charlie Williams

Published: 3:14 PM December 8, 2021
New statistics show Weston is the second most dangerous town in Somerset.

New crime figures for Somerset show Weston is the second most dangerous major town in the county.

Data also reveals Weston is in the top 50 most dangerous towns in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Last year, Weston recorded the highest crime rate in Somerset for burglary, and the highest rate of criminal damage and arson in December.

Overall, the most common reported crimes in Weston are sexual offences and violence, a 2.5 per cent rise on 2019 and 2020 figures.

The town centre is placed as the most dangerous area in Weston. The Bournville is second most dangerous - the estate was rated in 2018 as one of the 'most deprived' neighbourhoods in the country.

Milton and Worle are at the bottom of the list, with the least crime reported.

According to police data, 28.8 per cent of all crimes reported in the previous 12 months have resulted in no prosecution.

To view the interactive map of crime in your area, visit Police.UK here.

