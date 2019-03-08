Film crews at Sand Point for filming of Sanditon

Filming for new drama of Jane Austens Sanditon at Sand Point (c) copyright newzulu.com

Actors descended on Weston to film scenes for the adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Sanditon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Filming for new drama of Jane Austens Sanditon at Sand Point Filming for new drama of Jane Austens Sanditon at Sand Point

Crews were filming at Sand Point during the weekend, as well as a number of locations in Clevedon on Friday, including the seafront, around Marine Lake, on Salthouse Fields and the prom.

The programme is being directed by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Andrew Davies, best known for creating House of Cards.

Austen penned the book in the final months before her death in 1817, and production company Red Planet believes the district’s coastal views are the perfect place to recreate the fictitious seaside resort of Sanditon.

More: TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston.

A release date for the eight-part programme, which will be shown on ITV, has not yet been announced, but Kris Marshall, Theo James, Crystal Clarke and Rose Williams are starring.

The sights of North Somerset have been captured in several shows including critically-acclaimed dramas Broadchurch and Sherlock.