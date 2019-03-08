Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Film crews at Sand Point for filming of Sanditon

PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 March 2019

Filming for new drama of Jane Austens Sanditon at Sand Point

Filming for new drama of Jane Austens Sanditon at Sand Point

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Actors descended on Weston to film scenes for the adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Sanditon.

Filming for new drama of Jane Austens Sanditon at Sand Point Filming for new drama of Jane Austens Sanditon at Sand Point

Crews were filming at Sand Point during the weekend, as well as a number of locations in Clevedon on Friday, including the seafront, around Marine Lake, on Salthouse Fields and the prom.

The programme is being directed by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Andrew Davies, best known for creating House of Cards.

Austen penned the book in the final months before her death in 1817, and production company Red Planet believes the district’s coastal views are the perfect place to recreate the fictitious seaside resort of Sanditon.

More: TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston.

A release date for the eight-part programme, which will be shown on ITV, has not yet been announced, but Kris Marshall, Theo James, Crystal Clarke and Rose Williams are starring.

The sights of North Somerset have been captured in several shows including critically-acclaimed dramas Broadchurch and Sherlock.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

WESTON SUPER HALF PHOTOS: More than 1,500 tackle run in the sun along seafront

The start of Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Desperately-needed’ Weston Rugby Club revamp gets green light from council

An artist's impression of the proposed rugby club development. Picture: BBC

Weston-super-Mare woman sentenced for hate crime at Wetherspoons’ pub

The Dragon Inn, Weston. Picture: David Kenneford

World War Two bomb washed up by Birnbeck Island

The ordinance of a World War II bomb was found by Birnbeck Regeneration Trust last week. Picture: Eleanor Young

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

WESTON SUPER HALF PHOTOS: More than 1,500 tackle run in the sun along seafront

The start of Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Desperately-needed’ Weston Rugby Club revamp gets green light from council

An artist's impression of the proposed rugby club development. Picture: BBC

Weston-super-Mare woman sentenced for hate crime at Wetherspoons’ pub

The Dragon Inn, Weston. Picture: David Kenneford

World War Two bomb washed up by Birnbeck Island

The ordinance of a World War II bomb was found by Birnbeck Regeneration Trust last week. Picture: Eleanor Young

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston-super-Mare woman sentenced for hate crime at Wetherspoons’ pub

The Dragon Inn, Weston. Picture: David Kenneford

Film crews at Sand Point for filming of Sanditon

Filming for new drama of Jane Austens Sanditon at Sand Point

Burnham council admits accounting errors

Extended summer bus service between Weston and Burnham starts at end of March

The First Bus coaster service runs between Weston and Burnham. Picture: Jon Rowley

Weston Couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Colin and Rosemary Pratt on their wedding day in 1959
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists