Five things to do in Weston this weekend

Children enjoying the Splat Slime workshop at Weston Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

There is plenty of things to do in Weston this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From museum visits to mosaic workshops, there is something for everyone to get involved in.

*You Win Again: Celebrating The Music Of The Bee Gees will be performed at the Playhouse, in High Street, on Friday at 7pm.

The show comes direct from London's West End and fans of the Bee Gees will be able to immerse themselves in the brothers' music through the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s - including hits they wrote for artists such as Celine Dion, Diana Ross and Dolly Parton.

Tickets, priced from £26, can be purchased at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

*A fundraising coffee morning will be held at The Playhouse, in High Street, hosted by The Friends Of The Playhouse on Saturday from 8am.

The group, founded in 1991, aims to help and support The Playhouse. Over the years they have raised funds which have contributed to things such as new hearing aids, a piano, lighting and sound equipment, and stage curtains.

*A new museum exhibition is to be launched at the museum, in Burlington Street, on Saturday from 10am-4.30pm.

The display, named From Village To Town, was created by the South West Heritage Trust in partnership with North Somerset Council and Historic England and brings together the complex and remarkable history of Weston.

The display will explore how the population rose from around 100 people to almost 20,000, and how its handful of fishermen's cottages became a warren of terraces, crescents and villas constructed using the local stone.

The exhibition will be on until May 4.

*A mosaic workshop will be held at the museum, in Burlington Street, on Sunday from 10.30am-1pm.

Attendees will receive guidance from Kate Rattray. They will have the chance to make either a coaster or small picture, learning to cut the tiles, place, stick, and grout to make a finished piece to take home.

Entry, is £35, and tickets can be purchased at www.ticketsource.co.uk

*The Stable Creative Hub, in Wadham Street, will hold a mental health social on Sunday from 10.30am-12.30pm.

For more information, visit www.thestableweston.com