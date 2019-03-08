Five Things To Do this weekend: Cars, cricket and cider fun to enjoy

As June draws to a close, there is a brimming range of events to keep you entertained.

Despite the poor weather Weston has endured had over the past few weeks, the forecast is looking better and there is plenty of fun in the sun to be had.

To save you searching for something to do, here are five events worth a visit.

n Cider drinkers will be delighted to hear a 10-day cider festival kicks off at The Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, on Saturday, offering an wide range of tipples.

The event will run until July 7 - starting at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be live music to enjoy and a barbecue.

The event is free to enter, however, the £1 admission to the Grand Pier will stand.

VIP tickets, priced £15, are available online by logging on to www.grandpier.co.uk

n Milton Baptist Church, in Baytree Road, is holding a cake and crafting event on Saturday from 10am-12.30pm.

A sumptuous selection of cakes will be served up and crafters will be able to learn tips and tricks.

n Carlea Theatre Arts' show Dance With Me Tonight will be performed at The Playhouse, in High Street, on Saturday at 6pm and on Sunday at 3pm.

Superstar children performers will take part in a high-energy show certain to wow the crowd.

Tickets, priced £10.50-14.50, are available from 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

n Sports fans looking for some live action to catch can enjoy an afternoon at Uphill Castle Cricket Club, in Bridgwater Road, on Saturday.

The first XI host Shapwick and Polden in the Somerset Cricket League Division One, and the Castle will be hoping to build on their win over Middlezoy last time out.

The first ball will be bowled at 1.30pm, and entry is free.

n Motors enthusiasts will enjoy a visit to The Helicopter Museum, in Locking Moor Road, for a car show on Sunday from 10-5pm.

There will be a chance to view a display of performance, classic and modified cars.

Tickets, priced £4.50-20, are available on the door.

