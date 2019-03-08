Q&A: New cycleway linking Weston with Clevedon could open by end of 2020

David Fish at the proposed location of the Clevedon-Weston Cycleway route. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A cycle route connecting Weston with Clevedon may open by the end of next year.

The 13-mile Clevedon-Weston Cycleway would connect the two seaside towns through quiet country lanes and off-road if North Somerset Council is given £1.44million.

The plans have already been approved by the authority and have taken another step forward after an engineer was assigned to focus his attention on the scheme.

The council's senior highways engineer David Fish answered key questions.

What are your aspirations for the cycleway?

David said the Clevedon-Weston Cycleway would form one of the sections of the Coastal Towns Cycle Route. It will link towns from Bristol to Brean and is made up of five routes, including the Brean Down Cycleway.

He added: "This new route will be a much more attractive and safer option than the current route via the A370.

"Our vision is to create a path which allows walkers, cyclists and horse riders to travel safely."

What steps will take place over the coming months?

David said: "We have submitted funding bids and, if successful, these will allow us to start construction in March.

"With this date in mind, we are progressing the detailed design and applying for environmental licences. I am looking at the potential for mile posts, wildlife enhancements, picnic benches and public art."

How is it being funded?

The council has submitted funding bids totalling £1.44million to 'prominent Government bodies' and David said talks to date had been 'very encouraging'.

He added: "The main scheme consists of two main elements - a 1.4km off-road cycleway which will be used by the public and a farm bridge for the local farms, replacing the river crossings.

"The bridge ensures walkers, cyclists and horse riders will be kept separate from cattle and farm machinery."

How long will it take to construct?

If approved, construction would take approximately six months which would have to be done between March and September due to the presence of rare birds.

What other plans are in the pipeline?

David said: "We will be looking at how best to deliver the 7km off-road Gordano Greenway to link Clevedon to Portishead.

"Good cycle infrastructure leads to job creation, economic growth and increased tourism in addition to health, wellbeing and environmental benefits."