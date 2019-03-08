Five things to do this weekend: Beach race, music and art

Weston Beach Race. Picture: RHL/F7M RHL/F7M

There is never a dull weekend in Weston and to prove it, a list has been put together to keep you on the go.

From beach races to museum events, there is no excuse to stay at home and not get involved.

* The annual beach race is back at Weston seafront on Saturday and Sunday

This year marks over 37 years of the biggest off road event in the UK, which continues to grow each year.

Last year the oldest competitors was 72 years old with the youngest was seven years old.

The event will run from 9am-4pm on Saturday and on Sunday 11am-4pm.

Day tickets, priced £4-20, plus family tickets, are available to buy at www.rhlactivities.com

* If you are looking for a nice and relaxing way start to the day, a coffee morning will be held at the Blakehay Theatre from 10am to noon on Saturday.

There will be a raffle on the day in aid of Parkinsons UK.

* Or if you prefer musical events, The Voskoesenjie Resurrection choir all the way from St Petersburg, Russia, will be holding a live concert at Victoria Methodist Church, in Station on Saturday, starting at 7.30pm.

The international singers, consisting of seven to 10 vocalists, have performed all over the world.

Tickets, priced £12, are available at the door, at Life Christian Bookshop or contact Chris Williamson on 01934 511715.

* If you still have energy left for the night, why not head back to Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street where the Night With Pete Reynolds event will be taking place at 7.30pm on Saturday?

He will be performing hits from artists such as Nat King Cole, Dean Martin and many more.

Tickets, priced £12, can be purchased at www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk

* For a more relaxed end to the week, the museum, in Burlington Street will be holding a Rural crafts workshop from 10.30am-1pm on Sunday.

People of all ages are welcome to come try rural and traditional skills such as weaving, rag-rugging and corn dollies.

Tickets, priced £5, are available to buy online at www.westonmuseum.org