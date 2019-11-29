Five things to do this weekend: Bingo night

Bingo Lingo will be at the Tropicana. Archant

Christmas is just around the corner and most of us have started to get into the festive mood.

This weekend, in Weston, we will be welcoming Santa's grotto until the big day in December but there is also other events to get involved in.

* Bingo Lingo is back in Weston on Friday at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade starting at 6pm.

The company has dusted off the old bingo game and created a weird and wonderful version that people all of ages can enjoy.

Attendees can expect to dance-offs, sing-offs and even twerking. There will be a chance for people to win prizes on the night too.

Tickets, priced £1-8, are available at www. tropicana.co.uk

* Santa Claus is coming to the Grand Pier this Saturday from 11am.

Santa's Grotto and Winter Wonderland promises to bring the magical Christmas experience.

The experience includes the chance to decorate gingerbread and make Rudolph and his friends some food ready for Christmas Eve.

The grotto will be at the Grand Pier until December 24, selected Sunday's there will be an autism hour.

Tickets, priced £8 are available to purchase from www.grandpier.co.uk

* The biggest 1980s music event will be back at the Winter Gardens, in High Street, on Saturday night starting at 7.30pm.

Retro Electro have sold out three shows, with audiences enjoying the greatest hits from top artists such as Tears For Fears, David Bowie, Spandau Ballet and many more.

Tickets, priced £10-87.50 can be purchased at www.westonwintergardens.co.uk

* People are welcome at the museum, in Burlington Street, to learn about constellations and the night sky, at the Night Sky Trail event which will run from 10am-4pm on Sunday.

Constellations form in patterns which are traditionally named after its apparent form or identified with a mythological creature.

Entry for the trail costs 50p per entry, and includes an entry for the Night Sky Competition.

* And to finish off in the spirit of Christmas. All Saints Church, in All Saints Road, will be holding a advent carol service on Sunday at 4pm.

For a full list of events happening in Weston get a copy of tomorrow's (Thursday) Weston Mercury.