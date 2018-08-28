New Year’s Eve revellers warned they face on-the-spot fines for antisocial offences

MarianVejcik

Revellers are being warned they risk being fined for antisocial acts committed while out celebrating on New Year’s Eve.

North Somerset Council, Avon and Somerset police and PubWatch are joining forces to try to prevent bad behaviour in Weston town centre.

Their Don’t Be A Dick illustrated campaign reminds people to think twice about their behaviour during nights out over the festive period, through characters Richard (Dick) and Francesca (Franny).

Acts, such as urinating in the street, will land the guilty party a £75 fine.

Acting chairman of PubWatch, Hayley Johnson, said: “We want everyone to have a safe night out by drinking responsibly and ensuring alcohol doesn’t ruin their or anyone else’s New Year.

“This is why we are supporting the council’s Dick and Franny campaign to help create a safe and enjoyable night out for everyone.”