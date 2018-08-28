Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New Year’s Eve revellers warned they face on-the-spot fines for antisocial offences

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 December 2018

MarianVejcik

Revellers are being warned they risk being fined for antisocial acts committed while out celebrating on New Year’s Eve.

North Somerset Council, Avon and Somerset police and PubWatch are joining forces to try to prevent bad behaviour in Weston town centre.

Their Don’t Be A Dick illustrated campaign reminds people to think twice about their behaviour during nights out over the festive period, through characters Richard (Dick) and Francesca (Franny).

Acts, such as urinating in the street, will land the guilty party a £75 fine.

Acting chairman of PubWatch, Hayley Johnson, said: “We want everyone to have a safe night out by drinking responsibly and ensuring alcohol doesn’t ruin their or anyone else’s New Year.

“This is why we are supporting the council’s Dick and Franny campaign to help create a safe and enjoyable night out for everyone.”

Most Read

‘Deliberate’ fire in pub car park

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

Council updates list of sites for housing

Weston-super-Mare roadworks begin in the New Year

Walliscote Road, Weston-super-Mare credit: Google

M5 blocked after ‘multi-vehicle crash’

There are long delays on the M5 this afternoon. Picture: Highways England

Most Read

Man struck on the head in attack after attempted robbers demand money

#includeImage($article, 225)

When will supermarkets close their doors on Christmas Eve in Suffolk and North Essex?

What time will your local supermarket close its doors on Christmas Eve?

Traditional Christmas Day gift-giving ceremony celebrates its 350th anniversary

Philip Stevens receives a voucher from Sudbury mayor Sue Ayres at the traditional Christmas Day Gifts ceremony, which this year celebrates its 350th anniversary.

Sudbury house fire is suspected arson, police confirm

Four fire engines were called to douse the blaze Picture: ARCHANT

Wet weather predicted for Christmas weekend

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Healthy drivers caught misusing blue disabled badges sentenced

New Year’s Eve revellers warned they face on-the-spot fines for antisocial offences

Student to work on life-saving technology in a bid to reduce road deaths

Year 8 Hugh Sexey student Philippa Griffiths collecting her award. Barbara Evripidou at FirstAvenuePhotography.com

Somerset school unveils new Jill Dando centre

Jill Dandos brother Nigel gave a lecture at TKASA. Picture: The King Alfred School  An Academy

Council reaffirm opposition to controversial plans

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists