Crews tackle fire at seafront hotel in Weston

PUBLISHED: 08:44 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:44 14 April 2020

Crews tackle blaze in Birnbeck Road.

Archant

Firefighters battled a blaze at a seafront hotel in Weston-super-Mare on Sunday.

Crews from Portishead, Avonmouth, Kingswood, Yatton and Winscombe fire stations were called to the fire in Birnbeck Road just before 9pm.

The fire had spread to three floors of the building of the void hotel.

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service used 12 breathing apparatus for safety, three high pressure hose reels and two 45mm jets to extinguish the fire.

They also used a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear smoke from the property and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

Police were also in attendance.

The cause is currently unknown and officers are due to return to the scene to continue their investigations.

