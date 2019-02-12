Advanced search

Passerby stopped fire in Axbridge hotel from turning into disaster

PUBLISHED: 12:58 23 February 2019

The Oakhouse Hotel in Axbridge. Picture: Google

The Oakhouse Hotel in Axbridge. Picture: Google

A passerby managed to stop a fire caused in an Axbridge hotel from spreading in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

Two fire engines from Cheddar and Burnham-on-Sea attended after a call from a resident at The Oakhouse Hotel reporting alarms sounding in the building at around 1.35am.

Fire control also spoke to a passerby who was making a delivery opposite and had noticed a fire in the hotel on The Square.

The brave man entered the property and managed to enter the hotel, extinguishing most of the fire using a fire extinguisher.

When the fire crew from Cheddar arrived at the scene, they entered the property wearing breathing apparatus and managed to exitinguish the rest of the fire using a hose reel jet.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire, in the bar area, was caused by an unattended candle which ignited a picture frame and artificial flowers.

The spokesman said: “The fire was extinguished using a fire extinguisher, one hose reel jet, thermal imaging camera, two breathing apparatus and small tools.

“The property was ventilated using two positive pressure ventilation fans.

“The cause of the fire was accidental and duty of care was left with on site management.”

Were you the passerby who entered the building? Email sarah.howells@archant.co.uk.

