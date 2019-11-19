Advanced search

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

PUBLISHED: 09:05 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 19 November 2019

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

Archant

A busy Weston road is shut this morning (Tuesday) as crews tackle a house fire, with cannabis plants found in the property.

Milton Road is closed while Avon Fire and Rescue Service battle a blaze in Bathurst Road.

Firefighters were called at 5.03am and Milton Road remains closed from Clarkson Avenue to Milton Hill Road.

Five fire engines are in attendance, while police are overseeing the road closure.

A fire service spokesman said: "Crews from Weston, Winscombe and Yatton are attending a fire on Bathurst Road in Weston.

"On arrival, they found a fire on the first floor of the building.

"Crews confirmed the discovery of cannabis plants at the address and the fire on the first floor spread to the loft area of the property. Two firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using one high-pressure hose reel.

"Crews also used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots. Western Power Distribution was in attendance and isolated power to the property. The cause is thought to be accidental and police remain in attendance maintaining cordons."

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman added: "We were called by the fire service at 5.40am to a fire at a property on Bathurst Road, Weston-super-Mare.

"The fire service advised us they discovered cannabis plants in the address.

"We're currently supporting the fire service by providing a cordon around the property and assisting with traffic control while they deal with the fire.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

