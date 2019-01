Fire closes major commuter road

The A38 southbound is closed due to a fire. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Part of the A38 has been closed this evening (Tuesday) after a fire broke out.

Highbridge’s Bristol Road southbound near junction 22 of the M5 has been closed since around 5.40pm following the blaze.

Fire crews are on the scene but traffic is building on the A-road and at the motorway junctions as a result of the closure

The northbound carriageway is still open but traffic is moving slowly.