Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Crews race to 'suspicious' early morning blaze

PUBLISHED: 10:46 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 07 July 2019

Archant

Emergency services raced to a suspicious early morning blaze in a Somerset village.

A fire crew from Cheddar arrived on the scene in Turnpike Road, Axbridge, at 2.57am, to find a pickup truck had caught fire.

The team used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a thermal image camera and small tools to put out the burning 4x4, which was completely destroyed by the fire.

Police, are currently investigating the scene, as the blaze is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information which could help with their enquiries should call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219153696.

Alternatively they can contact crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Man attacked in Weston street prompts police appeal

Police are appealing for information following an attack in Weston-super-Mare.Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Man attacked in Weston street prompts police appeal

Police are appealing for information following an attack in Weston-super-Mare.Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston open campaign with victory away at Ashton and Backwell

Weston celebrate victory over Ashton and Backwell at the Lancer Scott Stadium

‘Vital’ funds needed to sustain school cycle route for winter months

The Axbridge-Cheddar Cycleway Walkway. Picture: Harry Mottram

Crews race to ‘suspicious’ early morning blaze

Volunteers wanted for new Weston charity shop

Volunteers outside the Weston Samaritans branch in High Street. They are opening a shop on the corner of High Street and Grove Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Dedicated volunteer opens exhibition for RNLI

The jigsaw exhibition was opened by Deputy Mayor James Clayton. Picture: Glyn Hayes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists