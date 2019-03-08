Crews race to 'suspicious' early morning blaze

Archant

Emergency services raced to a suspicious early morning blaze in a Somerset village.

A fire crew from Cheddar arrived on the scene in Turnpike Road, Axbridge, at 2.57am, to find a pickup truck had caught fire.

The team used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a thermal image camera and small tools to put out the burning 4x4, which was completely destroyed by the fire.

Police, are currently investigating the scene, as the blaze is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information which could help with their enquiries should call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219153696.

Alternatively they can contact crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.