Two vehicles stuck in floodwater rescued in Congresbury

Crews were called out to rescue two vehicles stuck in floodwater this morning (Friday) in Congresbury.

Fire services from Yatton, Bedminster and Winscombe received the reports at 10.09am, on arrival they found the vehicles, in Iwood Lane and rescued three casualaties.

Rain is forecast in Congresbury over the next three days but there is no weather warning in place.

An Avon Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said drivers should take care when driving through floodwater or heavy rain.

They said: "Monitor media broadcasts closely; flash floods can happen with very little, if any, warning.

"Do not drive through flooded areas, if you see a flooded road ahead, turn around and find an alternative route.

"In heavy rain, drive slowly and leave plenty of room between you and the vehicles around you."

For more on driving in floodwater, visit www.bit.ly/2VFjywc