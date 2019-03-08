Emergency services called after reports of caravan on fire

Fire crew Archant

Fire crews were called out to a report of a caravan on fire at 7.38pm yesterday (Saturday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two fire engines from Weston fire station with nine firefighters attended the scene in Silver Moor Lane, in Banwell.

Upon arrival, the abandoned caravan, which was parked at a layby, was well lit.

The crews from Avon And Somerset Fire And Rescue had to use a thermal imaging camera to find the fire hotspots as well as high pressure hose reels and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

The incident has been passed over to the police as it is believed the caravan was delibarately set on fire.

No one was injured.