Emergency services called after reports of caravan on fire

PUBLISHED: 10:40 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 27 October 2019

Fire crew

Fire crew

Archant

Fire crews were called out to a report of a caravan on fire at 7.38pm yesterday (Saturday).

Two fire engines from Weston fire station with nine firefighters attended the scene in Silver Moor Lane, in Banwell.

Upon arrival, the abandoned caravan, which was parked at a layby, was well lit.

The crews from Avon And Somerset Fire And Rescue had to use a thermal imaging camera to find the fire hotspots as well as high pressure hose reels and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

The incident has been passed over to the police as it is believed the caravan was delibarately set on fire.

No one was injured.

