Advanced search

Road closed after house fire

PUBLISHED: 15:33 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 08 November 2019

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene.

Archant

A road in Highbridge was closed by emergency services after crews called to reports of a house on fire.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue were called out to a two-storey terraced building, in Market Street, this morning (Friday) at 11.13am.

On arrival, the crews from Burnham-on-Sea, Bridgwater and Taunton, found the flat was on fire and severely damaged.

Neighbouring properties suffered from slight smoke damage to roof voids.

Crews had to use two hose reel jets, six breathing apparatus sets and a thermal imaging camera.

The fire has now been extinguished but they are currently dealing with some slight smoke logging in the property.

The road remains closed with slow traffic on the B3139 Market Street both ways from A38 Church Street to Bennett Road.

Traffic between Highbridge and Walrow is being affected.

A spokesman from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said: "The fire is out but we still have a crew dampening down before the fire investigation can start."

Most Read

Banwell bypass finally gets green light as council receives £97m in Government funding

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

New pub and kitchen opens in Weston town centre

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man seriously injured after collision in Weston

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision.

Weston Carnival: All you need to know...

Weston-super-Mare Carnival 2016. Picture: nodpics

Free parking at two Weston car parks in run up to Christmas

Parking fines will not be dished out in North Somerset or Sedgemoor car parks at weekends in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Banwell bypass finally gets green light as council receives £97m in Government funding

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

New pub and kitchen opens in Weston town centre

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man seriously injured after collision in Weston

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision.

Weston Carnival: All you need to know...

Weston-super-Mare Carnival 2016. Picture: nodpics

Free parking at two Weston car parks in run up to Christmas

Parking fines will not be dished out in North Somerset or Sedgemoor car parks at weekends in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston men hit magnificent seven to seal back-to-back home wins in Central Two

Weston 1XI Hockey squad against Mendip

Rugby: Weston make trip to Maidenhead

Weston RFC (red) V Burnham on Sea. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston’s Ward sees England Over-70s to walking football glory on managerial debut

England over 70s and Wales over 70s at Merthyr's Penydarren Park.

Weston quintet lead South West England to title glory at National Championships

South West England celebrate winning the National Championships in Birmingham.

‘Resident fun pass’ for Westonians could offer discounts to town’s top attractions

Cllr Mike Bell outside the Water Park on the sea front. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists