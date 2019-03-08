Road closed after house fire

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene. Archant

A road in Highbridge was closed by emergency services after crews called to reports of a house on fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue were called out to a two-storey terraced building, in Market Street, this morning (Friday) at 11.13am.

On arrival, the crews from Burnham-on-Sea, Bridgwater and Taunton, found the flat was on fire and severely damaged.

Neighbouring properties suffered from slight smoke damage to roof voids.

Crews had to use two hose reel jets, six breathing apparatus sets and a thermal imaging camera.

The fire has now been extinguished but they are currently dealing with some slight smoke logging in the property.

The road remains closed with slow traffic on the B3139 Market Street both ways from A38 Church Street to Bennett Road.

Traffic between Highbridge and Walrow is being affected.

A spokesman from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said: "The fire is out but we still have a crew dampening down before the fire investigation can start."